Seaweed belongs to a group of plant-like organisms that grow in the sea. It is a multi-purpose product widely used as food for both human and animals. Seaweed can be collected from the deep sea, and they are also increasingly cultivated across the coasts globally. There are three major types of seaweed based on the color, namely, brown, red, and green seaweed.

During 2017, the red seaweed market segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The rising awareness of the health benefits of red seaweeds that resutls in its increased usage in foods will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

According to this market research report, the food application segment will account for the major shares of the commercial seaweed market until 2023. The growing awareness of the health benefits of seaweeds that increases their demand from the food and beverages industry, will augment the markets growth prospects in this segment.

The global Seaweeds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Seaweeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Seaweeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

DuPont

Groupe Roullier

Irish Seaweeds

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group

Annie Chuns

Chase Organics

GimMe Health Foods

Maine Coast Sea Vegetables

Mara Seaweed

Seasol

SeaSnax

Ocean Harvest Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Brown Seaweed

Red Seaweed

Green Seaweed

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Other

