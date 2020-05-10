Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Motorized and Smart Awnings market.

Awnings are primarily used as sunshades in outdoor places, including doors, windows, and patios. Awnings that have the motor mechanism are considered motorized awnings. These awnings can be run manually or automatically. Automatic motorized awnings can run on electricity or through wireless connectivity. Electric awnings are operated through electric switch connectivity. Smart awnings are operated through infrared (IR), remote-controlled, and wireless technologies including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Max, and ZigBee (operated through apps in smartphones or tablets).

Customers are looking forward to diverse smart awning products that are premium and luxurious in terms of designs and quality. Moreover, increasing demand for outdoor furniture, also known as patio furniture, which needs protection from sunlightand storm is anticipated to propel the motorized and smart awning market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADVANING

AlekoAwning

Americana Building Products

Awntech

NuImage Awnings

Other prominent vendors

Bradcot Awnings Direct

Hangzhou SHY Sunshading Technology

Lamda Awnings

Riverside Works

Rdelbronn (VARISOL)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fabric

Awning system

Operating & technological syste

Segment by Application

Doors

Windows

Patio & open spaces

