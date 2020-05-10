Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Card in Government market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Card in Government Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Card in Government market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Card in Government market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Smart Card in Government market.”

Smart cards are pocket-sized cards that are embedded with integrated circuits. Smart cards can be used in many sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); transportation; government; and healthcare for identification and authentication. They provide individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure data security and confidentiality. Smart cards are used for various applications such as payments and transit ticketing.

APAC is the largest market for smart cards in the government sector and accounted for around 45% of the overall market share during 2017. Some of the major APAC countries contributing to the market growth are Australia, China, Japan, and India as they face a high risk of fraudulent activities. Factors such as the high adoption of contactless smart cards for near-field communication (NFC) payments will drive the demand for smart cards in the region.

The global Smart Card in Government market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Card in Government volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Card in Government market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

Datang

Kona I

CPI Card Group

Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd

Hengbao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Contact Smart Card

Contactless Smart Card

Segment by Application

Identification and Authentication

Entrance and Exit

Other

