Global Bottle Shippers Market: Overview

Bottle shipper is a type of container which is mainly used to carry and store bottles. Every bottle is nested in the foam cavity that protects and supports the bottle from damage. In addition, the bottle shippers can be customized as per the requirement of brand owners. The effective handling of the glass bottles is done through foam packaging. The bottle shippers associated with various types of materials such as wood, plastic, foam, and others are most popular and demandable from various industries across the globe.

Global Bottle Shippers Market: Dynamics

Increasing requirement of protective product packaging solutions while transportation and storage of several products resulting in the growing demand for bottle shippers across the globe. This is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global bottle shippers market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing adoption of the bottle for various end users and rising consumption of alcoholic beverages across the globe leads to increasing demand for bottle shippers are major factors projected to boost growth of the target market.

Growing demand for various types of bottle shippers such as cartons, trays, corrugated boxes, and others associated with various shapes and sizes, owing to rising beverage bottles shipments by various industries across the globe. This is another factor forecasted to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, the rising popularity of eco- friendly bottle shippers in developing and developed countries resulting in the growing demand for bottle shippers is another factor projected to fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, high focus on cost-efficient and convenient and innovative packaging solutions by major bottle shippers manufacturer and rising demand for bottle shippers from e-commerce industry are other factors forecasted to proliferate growth of the global bottle shipper market in the next 10 years.

However, the availability of high-cost raw material of bottle shippers in the market is the key factor expected to hamper growth of the global bottle shippers market.

Global Bottle Shippers Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing preference for corrugated boxes in many industries for various products shipment across the globe is the primary factor rising the revenue growth of the corrugated boxes among the product type segments.

Global Bottle Shippers Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America dominates in the global market in terms of revenue, owing to the high availability of flexible and innovative packaging solutions and expanding beverage industry in the countries such as US and Canada in this region. In addition, the high availability of bottle shippers associated with temperature controlled systems and high popularity of corrugated bottle shipper boxes in the North America region projected to support the growth of the target market. The market in the Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue, attributable to high demand for packaged solutions and high consumption of beverages in the countries such as India, China, France, Germany, and the UK in these regions.

Global Bottle Shippers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Cartons

Corrugated Boxes

Trays

Crates

Segmentation by Material Type:

Foam

Plastic

Wood

Paper Board

Segmentation by Application:

Wine

Juices

Oil

Beer

Sauce

Dairy products

