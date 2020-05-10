Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Security Control Room market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Security Control Room market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Security Control Room market.”

A security control room, operations center, or operations control center (OCC) is a room serving as a central space where a large physical facility or physically dispersed service can be monitored and controlled.

North America is a leading region for control room technologies in terms of market share. North America has the first-mover advantage in the adoption of new technologies such as smartphones and cloud platforms. Its strong financial position also allows it to heavily invest in leading tools and technologies for effective business operations. These advantages give North American organizations a competitive market edge. Public safety agencies of all sizes in this region rely on control room solutions for managing and monitoring their dispatch units that make North America the leading market for the security control room.

The global Security Control Room market is valued at 5390 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8990 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Security Control Room volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Security Control Room market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Barco

Black Box

Harris

Motorola Solutions

Tyler Technologies

Eizo Corporation

Zetron

TriTech Software Systems

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

Christie Digital Systems

Superion

Electrosonic

SAIFOR Group

Nice Systems

Cody Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Displays/Video Walls

KVM Switches

Software

Services

Segment by Application

Public Safety

Corporate Safety

Industrial Safety

