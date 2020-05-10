Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Veterinary Ultrasound market.

Ultrasound is sound waves with frequencies higher than the upper audible limit of human hearing. Ultrasound is no different from normal (audible) sound in its physical properties, except in that humans cannot hear it. This limit varies from person to person and is approximately 20 kilohertz (20,000 hertz) in healthy, young adults. Ultrasound devices operate with frequencies from 20 kHz up to several gigahertz.

By end users, the market has been segmented into veterinary clinics and veterinary hospitals. In 2017, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market which can be attributed to the preference of pet owners to visit clinics owing to the presence of specialty doctors.

North America represents the largest market for veterinary ultrasound market. Europe follows North America closely in the global veterinary ultrasound market.

GE

Philips

Siemens

Boston Scientific

Toshiba

Samsung Medison

Carestream

VisualSonics (Fujifilm SonoSite)

Mindray

Hitachi

SonoScape

Esaote

BCF Technology

Chison Medical Technologies

Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument

North America

Europe

China

Japan

2D Ultrasound

3D & 4D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Others

