Containers are used to transport objects from one place to another. Unlike conventional shipping, container shipping uses containers of various standard sizes20 foot (6.09 m), 40 foot (12.18 m), 45 foot (13.7 m), 48 foot (14.6 m), and 53 foot (16.15 m)to load, transport, and unload goods or objects. As a result, containers can be moved by trains, ships and trucks. Most commonly and important container sizes are 20-foot and 40-foot lengths. The 20-foot container is generally referred to as a Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) and the 40-foot container is known as the Forty-foot Equivalent Unit (FEU).

Increasing demand for transportation services is a key driver of the global container shipping market. Rising number of factories and manufacturing units has fueled growth of the global container shipping market. In addition, several government associations are also boosting growth of the global container shipping market by providing specific guidelines to shipping companies.

The global Container Shipping market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Container Shipping volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Container Shipping market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

China Shipping Container Lines

HANJIN

China Ocean Shipping

HAPAG-LLOYD

Mediterranean Shipping

MAERSK

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

20 Foot (6.09 M)

40 Foot (12.18 M)

45 Foot (13.7 M)

48 Foot (14.6 M)

53 Foot (16.15 M)

Segment by Application

Industrial

Agricultural

Automotive

Others

