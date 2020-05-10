Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market.

Ophthalmic diagnosis is done for various eye diseases such as eyestrain, red eyes, night blindness, lazy eye, colorblindness among others. Eyes are a very complex organ of a human body and eye diseases can cause numerous vision problems. Such diseases should be taken very seriously and the best way to prevent any further vision problems is through regular professional eye examinations. Ophthalmic diagnostics devices includes a range of equipment such as fundus camera, ophthalmoscope, refractors, corneal topography system and others.

Moreover, introduction of new products in line with the changing healthcare dynamics such as drug eluting contact lenses and handheld devices enabled with improved technology for early detection of macular degeneration and glaucoma are anticipated to improve usage rates.

The global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zeiss

Haag Streit

Topcon

Nidek

Essilor

Ziemer

Canon

Gulden Ophthalmics

Optovue

Quest Medical

Phoenix DeVentures

EyeKon Medical

FCI Ophthalmics

Atrion

Sterimedix

OPIA

IRIDEX

Jardon Eye Prosthetics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ophthalmic OCT

Automatic Optometry Unit

Ophthalmic UBM

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Eye Clinic

Private Physical Examination Center

