Updated 31st March 2020 With US FDA approving Anti-Malarial Drugs Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine For Emergency Coronavirus Treatment

As New York State continues to see a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus and is the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, clinical trials for drug treatments began on Tuesday in the state. The agency is fast-tracking a process that usually takes years while the FDA conducts clinical trials in New York, a hotspot for the virus.

The state acquired 70,000 doses of hydroxychloroquine, 10,000 doses of Zithromax(Azithromycin )and 750,000 doses of chloroquine in the last few days, according to a news release by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomos office.

Pharmaceutical company Sandoz has donated 30 million doses of Hydroxychloroquine to the US government, President Donald Trump told reporters.

Bayer has donated one million doses of the chloroquine which will soon be distributed to states and health officials around the country, he said, adding that Teva Pharmaceuticals is also donating six million doses to US hospitals.

With the USA stockpiling malaria medicine for treating COVID-19 patients, will other countries will also follow the lead?

Health Experts estimate according to one projection, between 160 million and 214 million people in the US could be infected over the course of the epidemic. That could last months or even over a year, with infections concentrated in shorter periods. Jayaprakash Muliyil is one of Indias foremost epidemiologists estimates roughly 55% of India’s population can be infected with the deadly coronavirus. To the uninitiated, India has a population of 1.3 billion.

600mg of hydroxychloroquine daily along with Azithromycin for 5 days showed encouraging results. Despite its small sample size, the survey shows that hydroxychloroquine treatment is significantly associated with viral load reduction/disappearance in COVID-19 patients and its effect is reinforced by azithromycin.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Azithromycin Market

Azithromycin is an antibiotic used for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections. This includes middle ear infections, strep throat, pneumonia, traveler’s diarrhea, and certain other intestinal infections. It may also be used for a number of sexually transmitted infections, including chlamydia and gonorrhea infections. Along with other medications, it may also be used for malaria. It can be taken by mouth or intravenously with doses once per day. In 2019, the market size of Azithromycin is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Azithromycin.

This report studies the global market size of Azithromycin, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Azithromycin sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: Global Azithromycin Market

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Oral

Injectables

Ophthalmics

Segmentation by Application : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Top Companies & Key Players: Global Azithromycin Market

Pfizer

Akorn

Teva

Mylan

Zydus Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz

Wockhardt

Gland Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma

CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical

Hainan Poly Pharm

Hainan Hailing Chemipharma Corporation

Anke Hengyi

Key Insights Covered: Global Azithromycin Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Azithromycin industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Azithromycin industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Azithromycin industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Azithromycin industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Azithromycin industry.

Research Methodology: Global Azithromycin Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

