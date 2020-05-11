Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Research Report 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market.”

Building Integrated Photo Voltaic (BIPV) refers to photovoltaic cells and modules which can be integrated into the building envelope as part of the building structure and therefore can replace conventional building materials, rather than being installed afterward.

BIPV is also a photovoltaic generating component that forms an integral and essential part of a permanent building structure without which a non-BIPV building material or component would be required to replace it. The performance of power generation by a BIPV component is deemed to be secondary to the role of being a building material or structural component. BIPV occupies a space in the building design such that, if removed from that space, its absence will be distinct and noticeable.

Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are dual-purpose: they serve as both the outer layer of a structure and generate electricity for on-site use or export to the grid. BIPV systems can provide savings in materials and electricity costs, reduce pollution, and add to the architectural appeal of a building. Though they can be added to a structure as a retrofit, the greatest value for BIPV systems is realized by including them in the initial building design. By substituting PV for standard materials during the initial construction, builders can reduce the incremental cost of PV systems and eliminate costs and design issues for separate mounting systems.

Most designers of integrated solar systems will consider a variety of solar technologies and their possible uses compared to the specific needs of building occupants. For example, semi-transparent thin-film PV can allow for natural daylighting and solar thermal systems can capture heat energy to generate hot water or provide space heating and cooling capacity.

Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) is the technology that integrates solar elements into buildings to generate electricity. BIPV is extremely versatile, it can be applied to curved surfaces; they can be custom-made; they can be different colours or transparent so that they can be integrated into windows, and BIPV can even be made from a flexible material. This wide variety of BIPV products will support energy consumers, as BIPV can adapt to the specific needs of customers.

Longer warranties and enhanced product performances make BIPV installations an attractive option for the next generation of buildings. Today, buildings are responsible for 30% of the final energy consumption worldwide. In this context, increasing the rate of energy efficiency renovations of existing buildings (0.5-1% of the building stock annually), and the generation and procurement of renewable energy in buildings in general, will be essential to meet the emissions reduction targets set by the Paris Agreement as well as the Sustainable Development Goals. The EUs Energy Performance of Buildings Directive requires all new buildings to be nearly zero-energy by the end of 2020. BIPV is crucial for the decarbonization of the building stock in Europe. Today, buildings are responsible for 36% of the EUs CO2 emissions, but buildings could supply 32% of the EUs energy demand if they used on-site generation installations, such as solar panels or building-integrated solar (BIPV).

Next-gen BIPV products termed as Ëœthird-generation BIPV solutions are coming fast, offering products that efficiently support the decarbonization of all types of buildings and, at the same time, enabling the creation of new businesses which provide local jobs. The next-gen BIPV products are very appealing and in line with the versatile nature of solar power technology. An increasing number of companies, including Akuo Energy and Tesla, for example, are producing a large variety of multi-functional BIPV products (tiles, windows, etc.) that offer architects and developers a wide range of possibilities to fully substitute roofs and facades while leaving space for architectural creativity. CSEM, Switzerland has developed white solar modules for facades, ECN, the Netherlands has designed integrable large-scale modules with printed surfaces that could be also used for noise barriers or canopies, and Fraunhofer ISE introduced colorful layers for solar modules that demonstrate high color saturation while maintaining an efficiency of around 93% of the original panel.

The next-gen BIPV products are based on basically any solar cell technology available. While many use dominating crystalline silicon, there are also BIPV products such as solar roof tiles using naturally black CIGS thin-film technology. Some startups are also developing lightweight and flexible organic PV solutions, anticipating Ëœconnected and integrated buildings (with smart lighting, smart windows, canopies in parks, shading infrastructures, agriculture-related buildings) which will fuel the growth of the global BIPV market.

Growing investments in Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs), smart and energy performant homes and cities are driving a global market that could generate revenues of more than $6.70 billion by 2024. The next generation of BIPV technologies could greatly benefit from this thriving market.

On top of the strong decrease in regular solar module costs, years of research have resulted in lower costs for BIPV solutions and processes along the whole value chain. Today, higher module efficiencies, longer warranties and enhanced product performances (with warranted performances of around 25 years) make BIPV installations an attractive option for the next generation of buildings.

Some challenges to overcome in Building Integrated Photo Voltaic (BIPV) space

BIPV is not yet a mass-market product and still faces challenges to overcome. The current trend to reduce economic incentives (FiTs or tax incentive schemes) might make BIPV less attractive for consumers and investors. It also needs to educate the market about correlated Ëœkey product characteristics, such as long product lifetime, low maintenance costs and versatility. A fully-fledged BIPV downstream value chain must be established from manufacturers and installation, through OEM to refurbishment, decommissioning and recycling. This will be central to providing certainty to the construction sector that reliable sourcing can be dealt with within a mass market.

To bring BIPV to the next level and unlock its enormous market potential. As it establishes the BIPV value chain, the solar sector will have to strongly focus on the comparability of BIPV products and build trust and awareness with potential BIPV users through standardization and certification. This will allow BIPV to compete on equal footing with other construction materials. At the same time, building bridges with other key stakeholders such as architects, the construction sector or cities, and developing innovative public/private business partnerships will be crucial to raise awareness of the benefits of this fascinating technology.

Supported by the increasing technological development, by digitization and process innovation, such systems

will progressively have to be implemented in the ordinary construction market allowing the achievement of

the demanding energy policies for nZEB buildings. These BIPV products are evolving from the only function

of architectural integration, intended as an aesthetical element capable of producing energy, towards

multifunctional products that can aggregate many features required for the building skin such as thermal

and acoustic insulation, solar control, safety in case of fire, etc.

However, to effectively enter the building market, the BIPV products will necessarily have to respect the goal

of cost-effectiveness on the entire production chain as well as the compliance with adequate quality, safety

and reliability requirements.

Global Leader in BIPV:

Europe is a world leader in BIPV, with more than 200 products currently available on the market. The annual cumulated European installed capacity of BIPV is expected to surpass 11 GW by 2020.

The further development of the BIPV sector is very much linked to the evolution of the regulatory framework. Important pieces of European legislation have been discussed by the European Parliament and the Council including the European Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD).

The adoption of the EPBD is an important step towards smarter and more sustainable buildings and its implementation will have a direct impact in the BIPV sector. Other legislative initiatives such as the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Directives should facilitate ambitious minimum requirements for the development of renewable energies in buildings and accelerate the renovation of Europes existing building stock.

Renewable and sustainable energy generation technologies have been at the forefront due to concerns related to the environment, energy independence, and high fossil fuel costs. As part of the EUs 2020 targets, it is aimed to reach a 20% share of renewable energy sources in final energy consumption by 2020, according to EUs renewable energy directive. Within this context, national renewable energy targets were set for each EU country ranging between 10% (for Malta) and 49% (for Sweden). A large share of renewable energy research has been devoted to photovoltaic systems that harness solar energy to generate electrical power. As an application of the PV technology, building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems have attracted increasing interest in the past decade, and have been shown as a feasible renewable power generation technology to help buildings partially meet their load. In addition to BIPV, building integrated photovoltaic/thermal systems (BIPV/T) provides a very good potential for integration into the building to supply both electrical and thermal loads.

The global Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market is valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.62% between 2019 and 2026. The demand for intelligent and energy-efficient green buildings in modern buildings is growing rapidly. With the rapid decline of photovoltaic costs, the rapid growth of Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) is also obvious. Report analysis of the building integrated photovoltaics market indicated that the Asia Pacific would account for the highest consumption in 2026 as a result of mature technology and government support.

Leading building integrated photovoltaics manufacturers (BIPV) covered in this market research report are:

AGC Solar

Canadian Solar Inc

Centrosolar

Dupont

Dyesol Ltd

Ertex Solar

First Solar

Hanergy Holding Group Limited

Hanwha Chemical Corp

Heliatek GmbH

ISSOL

Nippon Sheet Glass Co

Onyx Solar

Saint-Gobain SA BIPV

Scheuten Solar Holding

Sharp BIPV

Solaria Corporation

Suntech Power Holdings

Tata Power Solar

The Solar Cloth Company

Trina Solar

Trony Solar Holdings Co. Ltd

Yingli Green Energy Holding

Market Segmentation ofÂ covered by Type in Building Integrated Photo Voltaic market report

Crystalline Silicon (C-Si)

Thin Film

Thin-film can operate to high efficiency at non-optimal angles, therefore, offering greater potential for installation locations such as the vertical side of a building.

Thin-film operates down to 10% of sunlight, extending the number of hours over the year in which to produce electricity providing a more consistent energy yield. Additionally, thin-film alignment makes panels less affected by shading. Furthermore, thin-film works at a higher efficiency over a greater temperature range meaning maximum potential energy production.

Thin-film can operate to high efficiency at non-optimal angles, therefore, offering greater potential for installation locations such as the vertical side of a building. Thin-film operates down to 10% of sunlight, extending the number of hours over the year in which to produce electricity providing a more consistent energy yield. Additionally, thin-film alignment makes panels less affected by shading. Furthermore, thin-film works at a higher efficiency over a greater temperature range meaning maximum potential energy production. Others

Segment by Application in Building Integrated Photo Voltaic study report

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Applications for Building-Integrated Photovoltaics

BIPV FaÃƒÂ§ade PV can be integrated into the sides of buildings, replacing traditional glass windows with semi-transparent thin-film or crystalline solar panels. These surfaces have less access to direct sunlight than rooftop systems but typically offer a larger available area. In retrofit applications, PV panels can also be used to camouflage unattractive or degraded building exteriors.

PV can be integrated into the sides of buildings, replacing traditional glass windows with semi-transparent thin-film or crystalline solar panels. These surfaces have less access to direct sunlight than rooftop systems but typically offer a larger available area. In retrofit applications, PV panels can also be used to camouflage unattractive or degraded building exteriors. BIPV Rooftops In these applications, PV material replaces roofing material or, in some cases, the roof itself. Some companies offer an integrated, single-piece solar rooftop made with laminated glass; others offer solar Å“shinglesÂ which can be mounted in place of regular roof shingles.

In these applications, PV material replaces roofing material or, in some cases, the roof itself. Some companies offer an integrated, single-piece solar rooftop made with laminated glass; others offer solar Å“shinglesÂ which can be mounted in place of regular roof shingles. BIPV Glazing Ultra-thin solar cells may be used to create semi-transparent surfaces, which allow daylight to penetrate while simultaneously generating electricity. These are often used to create PV skylights or greenhouses.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Research Report 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580