Textile Chemicals includes Apparel Textile, Home Textile, and Technical Textile, which are applied in the industry of automotive, healthcare, agriculture, and packaging.

The global production of textile chemicals increased from 4.2 million tons in 2015 to 5 million tons in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5%. In 2019, the global textile chemicals market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global Textile Chemicals market is valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 12.2 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 and 2026.

Under the background of a slower economic growth rate, companies face higher risks of profit decline. Currently, textile chemicals market has a certain potential in India and China. These areas demand are relatively stable. Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for textile chemicals. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. China continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets for textiles and chemicals in the world, the pace of growth is slowing. China became a leader in world apparel and home textile (towel and sheets) production because of its low-cost labor compared with other countries. However, rising labor costs are becoming a concern. In addition to escalating production costs, government regulations are impacting the volumes and types of chemicals that can be used in Chinas textile industry.

Archroma

Huntsman

Tanatex

Dowdupont

Evonik Industries

Dystar

Wacker Chemie

Rudolf

Bozzetto

Akzonobel

Chemours

Ethox Chemicals

Resil Chemicals

Indofil

Sarex

Kemin Industries

Fineotex Chemical

CHT

Omnova Solutions

Covestro

Zhejiang Longsheng Group

Croda Industrial Chemicals

Kiri Industries

Seydel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Apparel Textile

Home Textile

Technical Textile

Segment by Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Agriculture

Packaging

