Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Plate-fin Heat Exchanger Market

Plate Finned Heat Exchanger (PFHEs) is a type of heat exchanger design that uses plates and finned chambers to transfer heat between fluids. It is often categorized as a compact heat exchanger to emphasize its relatively high heat transfer surface area to volume ratio. The plate-fin heat exchanger is widely used in many industries, including the aerospace industry for its compact size and lightweight properties, as well as in cryogenics where its ability to facilitate heat transfer with small temperature differences is utilized.

Plate-fin heat exchangers (PFHEs) are key components in many processing plants. They have compact dimensions

and offer a range of operating benefits, using them incorrectly can result in significant failure and repair costs. Heat flow and heat exchange are fundamental for processing gas and liquids. As processes in a gas plant are complex, sophisticated equipment is essential for managing heat flow. These heat management units are called heat exchangers, and their task is to transfer heat from a warm fluid to a cold fluid. There are three most commonly used types. Although shell and tube heat exchangers (STHE) and coil-wound heat exchangers (CWHE) are used to perform specific tasks, for example, managing high-pressure applications, allowance for mechanical cleaning or dealing with corrosive fluids, PFHEs have become the engineers first choice for various operating scenarios. These include natural gas, synthesis gas, hydrogen, chemical and petrochemical plants, air separation plants, among others.

The manufacturers of Plate Finned Heat Exchanger are concentrated in China, Europe, US. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 31.27% in 2015 followed closely by North America and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Linde Engineering, CHART, Five Cryo, Sumitomo Precision, Hongsheng, Beijing Juyuan Hanyang Heat Exchange Equipment Co Ltd, Alfa Laval

In 2019, the market size of Plate-fin Heat Exchanger is 1317 million US$ and it will reach 1707.5 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019. North America’s heat exchanger market size for the year 2019 is XX Billion US$ and the projected heat exchanger market size is XX Billion US$ growing at XX.X% CAGR.

The plate-fin heat exchangers are costlier than conventional heat exchangers due to a higher level of detail and customization required during manufacturing. However, these costs are offset by the cost-saving produced by the added heat transfer.

Plate-fin heat exchangers are generally applied in industries where the fluids have little chances of fouling. The delicate design, as well as the thin channels in the plate-fin heat exchanger, make cleaning difficult or impossible.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plate-fin Heat Exchanger. This report studies the global market size of Plate-fin Heat Exchanger especially focuses on key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Plate-fin Heat Exchanger production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue, and market share) by regions, types, and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Plate-fin Heat Exchanger Market

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from the year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Aluminum Plate Fin Heat Exchangers: Aluminum Plate Fin Heat Exchangers (Al-PFHE) are often used in low-temperature applications of chemical plants when huge heat transfer capacities are required. Typically the equipment is insulated or installed in insulated containments

Stainless Steel Fin heat Exchangers: Stainless steel plate fins have been used in aircraft for 30 years and are now increasingly adopted by chemical plants for their non-corrosive properties.

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown of data from the year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Air Separation Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Dynamical Machine

National Defense Industry

Natural gas liquefaction

Cryogenic air separation

Ammonia production

Offshore processing

Nuclear engineering

Syngas production

Aircraft cooling of bleed air and cabin air

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Plate-fin Heat Exchanger Market

Linde Engineering

Alfa Laval

CHART

Five Cryo

Sumitomo Precision

AKG

Kobe Steel

Triumph

API

Donghwa Entec

Lytron

Hongsheng

Hangyang

Yonghong

Xinsheng

Zhongtai Cryogenic

Jialong

Guanyun

Fang Sheng

KFAS

Airtecc

Market size for plate-fin heat exchangers is worth more than 1.35 Billion US$ for the year of 2019.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Plate-fin Heat Exchanger Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate) of Plate-fin Heat Exchanger industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Plate-fin Heat Exchanger industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Plate-fin Heat Exchanger industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Plate-fin Heat Exchanger industry.

