Garnets are a group of silicate minerals that have been used since the Bronze Age as gemstones and abrasives.

Some of the key trends likely to govern the global industrial garnet market during the forecast period are – a rising demand for the use of garnet abrasive in the manufacturing of automobile parts, increasing demand for garnet in shipbuilding repairs work, growing demand for garnet in petrochemical and oil refineries plants, and a steady focus on recycling garnet as well as mining of high-grade garnet ores.

The pyrope to follow the successive spot supported by its ease of availability and versatile application over abrasive products. The gemstone variants are expected to witness a faster growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in luxury good demand from developing regions.

The almadine segment is expected to dominate the global garnet market in terms of both value and volume resulted by the ease of availability and low cost of production for almadine related products.

GMA Garnet Pty

Indian Ocean Garnet Sands

Barton

V.V. Mineral

Industrial Mineral

Indian Rare Earths

Sibelco

Zircon Mineral

Trimex Sands

Dev

Rizhao Garnet

Opta Minerals

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Almandine

Andradite

Grossular

Pyrope

Spessartine

Uvarovite

Jewellery

Industrial

Others

