Connected health also called as technology enabled care (TEC), involves the use of digital media, mobile devices, and health technology. The objective is to maximize healthcare resources and enable care givers, healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients to easily access data, information and improve the outcomes and overall quality of healthcare as well as social care. Connected health uses technology to provide patient care outside the clinics or hospitals. It includes programs in remote care like home care, lifestyle & disease management and telehealth and often leverages prevailing technologies like connected devices in improving chronic care.

Connected health aims to maximize healthcare resources and provide increased, flexible opportunities for consumers to engage with clinicians and better self-manage their care.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Omron Healthcare

McKesson

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Draeger Medical Systems

Fitbit

St. Jude Medical

Medtronic

Aerotel Medical Systems

Boston Scientific

Body Media

Garmin

Microlife

Masimo

AgaMatrix

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Healthcare IT

Health Information Exchange

Healthcare Analytics

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Personalized Health Monitoring Devices

Others

