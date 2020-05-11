Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Imaging Instrument market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Imaging Instrument market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Medical Imaging Instrument market.”

Medical imaging is the visualization of body parts, tissues, or organs, for use in clinical diagnosis, treatment and disease monitoring. Imaging techniques encompass the fields of radiology, nuclear medicine and optical imaging and image-guided intervention.

The important drivers increasing growth in the global medical imaging instrument market are growing occurrence of chronic diseases and increasing investments for medical imaging instruments. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe provides ample of opportunities for the global medical imaging instruments market growth.

The global Medical Imaging Instrument market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical Imaging Instrument volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Imaging Instrument market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Imaging Research

Analogic Corp.

Carestream Health

Esaote SpA

Fonar Corp

Fujifilm Medical Systems

Gamma Medica

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems

Hologic

Mobisante

Philips Healthcare

Samsung Electronics

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthcare

Swissray Medical

Toshiba America Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems

Zonare Medical Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

X-ray devices

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment/ instruments

Computed tomography (CT) scanners

Ultrasound systems

Nuclear imaging equipment/ instruments

Segment by Application

Clinic

Hospital

Others

