Smart connected residential water heaters are used to increase the temperature of water for household usage and can be operated from smartphones and other Internet-enabled devices through the Internet. Users can control and monitor these through specific mobile applications by using wireless connections such as Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth technologies.

The Wi-Fi segment accounted for the major shares of the smart connected residential water heater market. Factors such as the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi enabled smart water heaters in developed countries and the rise in usage of smartphones, will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

The offline segment will hold the maximum shares of the smart connected residential water heater market until 2023. The high preference of customers for physical stores in emerging economies such as India and China owing to the provision to view and feel the products, will drive the growth of the market in this segment.

The global Smart Connected Residential Water Heater market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Connected Residential Water Heater volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Connected Residential Water Heater market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A.O.Smith

Robert Bosch

Whirlpool

Rheem Manufacturing

Haier

Midea Group

Rinnai

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Other

Segment by Application

Online Channel

Offline Channel

