Global Implanted Venous Access Device Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Implanted Venous Access Devices are small, flexible tubes placed in large veins for people who require frequent access to the bloodstream.

The major drivers for the market include the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, an increase in the number of chemotherapy procedures and the increasing use of vascular access devices in pediatric patients.The global market for central vascular access devices in led by North America,In Europe and Latin America, the Implanted Venous Access Device is expected to witness unprecedented growth over the coming years. Other regions including Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are also projected to register a positive rate in the future. All of these regions cumulatively add to the growth of the global market.

The global Implanted Venous Access Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Implanted Venous Access Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Implanted Venous Access Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nipro Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences

Terumo Corporation

Vygon (UK) Ltd

Ameco Medical Industries

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Romsons

PRODIMED

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PICC

Centrally Inserted Catheters (non-tunnelled and tunnelled)

Implanted Ports

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Non-Hospital

