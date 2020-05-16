Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Patient Handling Equipment market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Patient Handling Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Patient Handling Equipment market.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Patient Handling Equipment market.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Patient Handling Equipment market."

Patient handling in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers involves the use of assistive devices such as lifts, stretchers, wheelchairs, beds, trolleys, and grab rails to ensure that patients can be mobilized, transferred, or repositioned safely and to avoid the performing of high-risk manual patient handling tasks by care providers.

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market, by region, in 2018, followed by North America. North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to strict government regulations mandating the use of patient handling equipment.

The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the patient handling equipment market in 2016, mainly due to the rising number of disabled patients in hospitals requiring assistance.

The global Patient Handling Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Patient Handling Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Patient Handling Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arjo

Invacare Corporation

Handicare

Stryker

Hill-Rom

Investor

Prism Medical

Getinge Group

Guldmann

Stiegelmeyer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Patient transferring and repositioning equipment

Mobilizing equipment

Lifting equipment

Bath safety equipment

Others

Segment by Application

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Others

