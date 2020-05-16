Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Concrete Bonding Agents market.

The cementitious latex based concrete bonding agent was the largest bonding agent in 2015 due to the appreciable adhesion it imparts to new concrete when it is adhered to the existing concrete. Cementitious latex based bonding agents are cost-effective and their availability in a variety of formulations drives the demand in the global concrete bonding agents market. Moreover they are highly compatible with concrete admixtures.

Repairing is estimated to be the largest application of concrete bonding agents. Exposure to diverse climatic changes and pollution often lead to the early failure in concrete compaction and damage. Thus, timely reparation is imperative to maintain the infrastructure for generations. Concrete bonding agents are extensively used in the repairing application, making it the largest application in the global concrete bonding agents market.

The global Concrete Bonding Agents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Concrete Bonding Agents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concrete Bonding Agents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sika AG

Fosroc International Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

Mapei S.P.A.

BASF SE

Lafargeholcim

The DOW Chemical Company

DOW Corning Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.

The Euclid Chemical Company

The Quikrete Companies, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cementitious latex based

Epoxy based

Segment by Application

Repairing

Flooring

Decorative

Marine

