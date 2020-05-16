Global Crowd Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Crowd Analytics Market market.

Global Crowd Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global crowd analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.

Global Crowd Analytics Market: Overview

Crowd analytics involves collecting, mining, aggregating, and analyzing user-specific data that is related to a task performed by individuals on a daily basis. Analysis provides an interpretation of data collected by studying huge groups or subjects. Crowd tracking analysis represents a particular movement pattern and its changes. This data is useful in order to predict future crowd density, crowd movement, threats, physical attacks, and potential routes in case of a mishap such as an evacuation route.

Global Crowd Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing historic data silos which can offer various analysis and insights associated with mass gathering on-field analysis is a key factor expected to fuel the growth of the global market.

Growing demand for real-time data analytics in crowd mobility places owing to rising security threats and need for intelligent video system surveillances and capability of analytics to offer futuristic threat insights depending upon the historical references are a factor expected to boost the growth of the global market.

Increasing demand for predictive analytics for audience engagement and rising need for crowd analytics by government associations to analysis traffic routing preferences and for the placements of advertisements are other factors expected to support the growth of the target market in the coming 10 years.

However, lack of awareness regarding of using crowd analytics and complexity involved in usage of analytical systems are some of the major factors that would decline the growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Crowd Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of cloud-based platform by government organizations is expected to drive growth of crowd analytics solutions owing to its cost-effective and time-efficient features. This growth is especially in government enterprises, where low-cost solutions are high in demand. Aforementioned is a factor expected to boost the growth of the solution-cloud segment among the deployment mode segments. The on-cloud segment is expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Crowd Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America currently dominates the global crowd analytics market as individuals in this region have the highest interest in outdoor activities and robust infrastructure.

The crowd analytics market in Asia Pacific is expected to register second highest CAGR in the global market. High population, increasing working-class population, and number of passengers in countries in this region are major factors to propel the growth of the target market in this region.

The market in Europe is expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue in the global market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market in Latin America is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the target market, followed by the market in the Middle East & Africa.

Global Crowd Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

On-Cloud

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Retail

Government Transportation

Travel and Tourism

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Public safety, Stadiums, Metro and Railway Stations, etc.)

