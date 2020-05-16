Global Digital Voice Recorders Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Voice Recorders market.

A digital voice recorder is a handheld gadget intended to record voice and sound with superior sound recording & playback, without the requirement for media. In other words, it is a device that converts sound energy into a digital file that can be stored, played, and moved from one electronic device to another, played back by a computer, tablet, or a smartphone and can be stored like any other digital file. It finds its use generally to record lectures, conversations, and other sounds.

The sound file made on the recorder is managed in a document framework on an internal hard drive or removable flash drive that can be transferred to a PC for playback, interpretation, or sound altering. Sound documents are recorded in the WAV, WMA, MP3, DSS, and DS2 groups.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aigo

Cenlux

Hnsat

Hyundai Digital

Jingwah Digital

Olympus

Philips

SAFA

Sony

Vaso

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By record interface

Bluetooth

Infrared

USB

SD Card

By memory size

1 GB

2 GB

4 GB

8 GB

16 GB

By battery type

Rechargeable

AA

AAA

Lithium Ion

Others

Segment by Application

Voice Recording

Commercial

Interview Recording

Others

