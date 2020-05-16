Global Foam Bags Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Foam Bags market.

Foam bags are a lightweight packaging solution which provides a protective cushion around your product.

Foam bags are quick and easy to use, and self-sealing strips can be added for increased packing efficiencies. This can save valuable packing time if you are cutting and taping loose foam sheets.To enhance the product presentation, foam bags can be supplied in a range of colours.

These bags are generally made from 1.5mm polyethylene foam, thereby offering the best packaging options available in the market. They provide reliable and long-lasting protection from dust and moisture.

Foam bags prove to be beneficial among food and pharmaceutical companies as one of the popular packaging solutions. This has led to attention of brand owners towards light weight packaging methods as it deliberately reduces the carriage cost of the product.

The global Foam Bags market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Foam Bags volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foam Bags market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Alta packaging

Essen Multipack

Universal Protective Packaging

Macfarlane Group

Pregis Corporation

Petrofoam

Sancell

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Segment by Application

Medical Devices

Electronic Products

Food

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Automotive parts

Home Care Products

