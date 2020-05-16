Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Eyewear Technology market.

Global Smart Eyewear Technology Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Smart Eyewear Technology are wearable computer glasses that add information alongside or to what the wearer sees. Like other computers, smart glasses may collect information from internal or external sensors. It may control or retrieve data from other instruments or computers. It may support wireless technologies like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

The major factor driving the growth of the market is increasing adoption of virtual reality technologies. Rising demand for smart devices enabled with AR and VR technologies are expected to propel the growth of the market in the future. AR and VR devices are expected to be valued at around USD 95 billion by 2025. Considering these factors smart eyewear technology market is expected to reach around USD 63,650.Million.

This report focuses on Smart Eyewear Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Eyewear Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Google

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Epson America

Lumus

Vuzix Corporation

Meta Company

Optinvent SA

Osterhout Design Group

Kopin Corporation

Lenovo

Recon Instruments

Samsung Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Head-Mounted Displays

Assisted Reality Glasses

Mixed Reality Holographic Displays

Smart Helmets

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Enterprise and Industrial Applications

Others

