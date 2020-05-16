Global Curved Display Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Curved Display Devices Market market.

Global Curved Display Devices Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global curved display devices market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region.

Global Curved Display Devices Market: Overview

Curved display is an innovative model in display technology which contains thick or thin electronic display and provides three-dimensional (3-D) display screens instead of two-dimensional (2-D) screens. Curved electronic display is commonly made of glass, plastic, or another flexible surface. Currently, growing consumer demand for user-friendly and high-quality display devices is resulting in increasing manufacturers focus towards the development of large and high-resolution curved displays, especially for TVs and monitors.

Global Curved Display Devices Market: Dynamics

Increasing technological advancements in electronic devices resulting in miniaturization of devices and rising demand for OLED technology in smart TV are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising disposable income, increasing spending capacity, and demand for smart TV along with high pixel rate and user-friendly features are among other factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, rising adoption of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) technology by manufacturers in display devices in order to provide the excellent user experience is another factor expected to further support market growth to a certain extent.

Furthermore, increasing number of smart phones users in developed and developing countries, and rising adoption of curved display technology by manufacturers in order to improve aesthetic look and flawless video experience is another factor expected to support the market growth over the forecast period.

However, high cost of curved devices is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, availability of low-cost products from regional players is expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Technological advancements by major players and development of low-cost advanced products are expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities between regional and international players in order to increase customer base is expected to further support the market growth.

Global Curved Display Devices Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology segments, the OLED segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for OLED screen technology from smart television applications.

Among the application segments, the TVs segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing consumer demand for high-definition television across the globe.

Global Curved Display Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising disposable income, increasing spending on consumer electronics, and presence of major manufacturers operating in emerging economies in this region. In addition, developing government initiatives in order to facilitate investment and build best in class manufacturing infrastructure in the country is another factor expected to support the market growth to a certain extent in this region.

The markets in North America and Europe are expected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Curved Display Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by technology:

LCD

OLED

Other

Segmentation by application:

TVs

Notebooks

Monitors

Other

