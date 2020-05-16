Global Busbar Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Busbar market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Busbar Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Busbar market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Busbar market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Busbar market.”

In electric power distribution, a busbar (also bus bar, and sometimes misspelled as buss bar or bussbar) is a metallic strip or bar, typically housed inside switchgear, panel boards, and busway enclosures for local high current power distribution. They are also used to connect high voltage equipment at electrical switchyards, and low voltage equipment in battery banks. They are generally uninsulated, and have sufficient stiffness to be supported in air by insulated pillars. These features allow sufficient cooling of the conductors, and the ability to tap in at various points without creating a new joint.

The utilities segment is the largest end-user of the market as it finds a number of applications such as switchgear, motor controls, and transformers, among others.

Based on the conductor, the copper busbar segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The global Busbar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Busbar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Busbar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Chint Electrics

Mersen

Power Products

Rittal

Pentair

C&S Electric

Promet

Baotai

Metal Gems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Power Rating

Low Power (Below 125 A)

Medium Power (125 A800 A)

High Power (Above 800 A)

By Conductor

Aluminum

Copper

Segment by Application

Utilities

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Use

