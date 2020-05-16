Global Customer Information System Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Customer Information System Market market.

Global Customer information system Market: Overview

Customer information system is a type of application that helps with managing consumer data in any types of enterprise. It can be used for master data management with wide category. It is also a type of consumer relationship management program also known as CRM, designed to define virtually unlimited number of codes and fields by user along with predefined information. Customer information system is designed to be user friendly, flexible, and dependable. It is also used in government organizations, utilities, municipalities to store name, contact details, address, and other personal details of an individual.

Global Customer Information System Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of customer information systems for utility services such as water, energy, wastewater management is a major factor driving growth of the global customer information system market. Customer information systems helps with account and service management, and provide highly configurable solutions. It also enables key service order management, bill processing engines, rate calculations, etc. these are also some of the other factors supporting growth of the global market. Additionally, increasing usage of internet of things applications and cloud computing expected to support growth of the global customer information system market in the near future.

However, concerns regarding cybersecurity is a factor that may hamper growth of the global customer information system market. In addition, data regulations set by governments in various countries is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, use of artificial intelligence interface and other services in consumer information systems can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Customer Information System Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component type, the solutions segment is anticipated to register high growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of consumer information systems especially in utility sector for managing consumers requirements, complains, bill payment services, etc. is supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

As per service, the support service segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in the near future. Support services are used to provide assistance to customers for repairing, technical support, product update, etc.

Global Customer Information System Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing adoption of customer information system, owing to government initiatives is a key factor driving growth of the target market in countries in the region. Market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing adoption of cloud computing and Internet of Things applications is a factor anticipated to drive growth of the target market in the region.

Global Customer Information System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component Type:

Services

Solutions

Segmentation by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation by Service:

Customer Information System Implementation Service

Legacy Extension Consulting Service

Support Service

Segmentation by Application:

Electricity and Power Management

Utility Gas Management

Water and Wastewater Management

