Global Cultured Meat Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

On the basis of end use, cultured meat is expected to be preferred for the preparation of nuggets. The nuggets segment is expected to account for the largest market share by 2022. Developed countries such as the UK, Canada, the US, Germany, and Spain are major consumers of nuggets as snacks and present a positive outlook for the cultured meat during the forecast period. Cultured meat is also expected to be used in making sausages, burgers, meatballs, and hot dogs. The growing demand for clean meat and positive attitude towards cultured meat by consumers in developed countries are some factors expected to the growth of this segment.

On the basis of source, the cultured meat market is segmented into poultry, pork, beef, and duck. The poultry segment is projected to account for the largest share, followed by pork, in 2022. Currently, cells cultured from poultry meat are preferred for making cultured meat due to consumer preference for chicken, its cost effectiveness, and simplified cell structure as compared to other sources such as beef.

The global Cultured Meat market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cultured Meat volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cultured Meat market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mosameat

Memphis Meats

Supermeat

Just, Inc.

Integriculture Inc.

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Poultry

Pork

Beef

Duck

Segment by Application

Nuggets

Burgers

Meatballs

Sausages

Hot dogs

Others (include pet food and foie gras)

