Global Customized Premixes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Customized Premixes Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global customized premixes market report has been segmented on the basis of nutrient, form, application, and region.

Global Customized Premixes Market: Overview

Customized premixes are mixture of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, nutraceuticals, nucleotides, fibers, and others. These are convenient to use as a single ingredient instead of multiple ingredients and is a best alternative to provide required nutrients. The ingredients combine all macro and micro nutrients together to enhance the nutritional value of end product according to demand of consumer.

Global Customized Premixes Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for fortified and functional foods owing to growing consumer awareness towards various nutrient products used for flavor, color, texture, etc. is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global customized premixes market. Additionally, growing consumption of convenience foods, coupled with increasing demand for packaged food across the globe, owing to healthy and nutritious food are other factors expected to drive the growth of target market. Increasing consumption of processed and ready-to-eat food products in developed and developing countries, growing urbanization, coupled with increasing disposable income, busy lifestyle, etc. are some of the other factors expected to fuel growth of the target market to a certain extent.

However, high cost of enriched and fortified products and inaccurate labelling of food products are major factors which may hinder growth of the target market to certain extent.

Growing inclination towards health-based food products among consumers and increasing investment for R&D activities in food sector is expected to create new revenue opportunities for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global Customized Premixes Market: Segment Analysis

Among nutrient segments, the vitamins segment is expected to account for highest growth rate and projected to register fastest growth rate in the target market in the next 10 years. This is attributable to increasing adoption of vitamins for various applications in food sector.

Among form segments, the powder segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the target market, owing to its stability and reduces complexities for packaging making it convenient to transport.

Among application segments, the beverages segment is expected to account for highest growth in terms of revenue and projected to grow at a rapid rate in the potential market in the years to come. This can be attributed to increasing demand for highly fortified products such as energy drinks, sports drinks, fruit juices, isotonic beverages, vitamin water, and other noncarbonated beverages.

Global Customized Premixes Market: Regional Analysis

The customized premixes market in North America is estimated to account highest revenue share contribution, and expected to dominate in the global customized premixes market. This dominance is attributable to increasing adoption of customized premixes in food sector coupled with growing awareness for healthy diets, growing consumption of processed foods owing to hectic lifestyles, especially in US, in the region. The Europe customized premixes market is projected to register for moderate growth in terms of revenue in the target market, followed by Asia Pacific market. Growing awareness among consumers towards health benefits coupled with rising demand for healthy fortified food products in developing countries. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a faster rate in the next 10 years, owing to rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyle, and increasing disposable income.

Global Customized Premixes Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Nutrient:

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino acids

Nutraceuticals

Nucleotides

Segmentation on the Basis of Form:

Powder

Liquid

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Beverages

Dairy

Cereals

Bakery & Confectionery

Nutrition Products

Dietary Supplements

Others (Processed Foods, etc.)

