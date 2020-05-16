Global Genmai Cha Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Genmai Cha market.

Genmai cha is a traditional Japanese green tea prepared from roasted brown rice and consequently possesses a pleasant nutty flavor combined with the taste of green tea.

The genmai cha market across the world is largely driven by the consumers preference for functional beverage. The extensive brands and the brewing stories behind the traditional Japanese recipes, is the major factor in driving the consumer base, and is fuelling the growth of the genmai cha market.

The genmai cha market in United States and Latin America is impacted by the tea and coffee consumer base. Consumers in this region are opting for a healthy alternative in food and beverage. The coffee-consumers are opting for more caffeine-free beverages.

In Europe, the genmai cha market is influenced by the growth in Japanese cafes and restaurants. Japan remains the strongest region in the genmai cha market. Other regions influenced by the Japanese cultures, like China, are likely to see a growth in the genmai cha market.

The global Genmai Cha market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Genmai Cha volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Genmai Cha market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yamamotoyama

Granum, Inc.

Kyoto Obubu Tea Farms

Maikonocha-honpo

Sasaki Green Tea Company

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Source

Organic

Conventional

By Packaing

Tea-bags

Carton Boxes

Aluminum Seal Packages

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Functional Beverage Industry

