Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Collagen peptides are easily digestible, cold-soluble, and highly bioactive sources of collagen. Collagen peptides are the bioactive peptides derived from the enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. These peptides are derived by breaking down molecular bonds between individual collagen strands to peptides.

Although collagen peptides are not precisely the same as gelatin, both gelatin and collagen peptide originate from collagen and are proteins made from amino acids. Gelatin is a colorless, translucent, flavorless, and brittle food additive derived from collagen present in several animal body parts. Gelatin is a colorless, translucent, flavorless, and brittle food additive derived from collagen present in several animal body parts.

The global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Collagen Peptide and Gelatin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Collagen Peptide and Gelatin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gelita

Rousselot

Tessenderlo

Weishardt Holding

Lapi Gelatine

Nitta Gelatin

Ewald-Gelatine

Italgelatine

Trobas Gelatine

Reinert Gruppe Ingredients

Holista CollTech

Gelnex

Junca Gelatines

Advanced BioMatrix

Collagen Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bovine

Sheep

Porcine

Chicken

Marine

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

Technical

Healthcare

Others

