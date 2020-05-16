Global Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive On-board Power Inverter market.

An inverter is a device that is plugged into a vehicles 12v power supply. This device converts the 12v power supply to 230v AC mains power thereby enabling the user to operate the electrical and electronic equipment safely at a distance from the standard mains power. Several electronic gadgets require more power and hence there is growing need for inverters which convert DC to AC. The automotive on-board power inverter s are contrived to run on the 120-volt AC power.

At present, the manufacturers of automotive on-board power inverter are concentrated in North America, Europe and China. The market is a relative concentrated market; key players includes Magnum Dimensions, NFA, ROADPRO, Bestek, Philips, Cobra, Stanley, Ampeak, Cotek, Whistler, Ozio, Schumacher, Samlex America, Power Bright, ERAYAK. The revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 70% of the total revenue in 2017.

The global Automotive On-board Power Inverter market is valued at 230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive On-board Power Inverter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive On-board Power Inverter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Magnum Dimensions

NFA

ROADPRO

Bestek

Philips

Cobra

Stanley

Ampeak

Cotek

Whistler

Ozio

Schumacher

Samlex America

Power Bright

ERAYAK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Less Than 300 W (include 300W)

Over 300 W

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

