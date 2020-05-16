Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Severe Duty Motors market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Severe Duty Motors Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Severe Duty Motors market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Severe Duty Motors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Severe Duty Motors market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Severe Duty Motors market.”

A severe duty motor is generally a modification of a TEFC (Totally Enclosed Fan Cooled) motor and is defined as a step between a standard TEFC and a full IEEE 841 motor. Severe duty motors are deployed in industries that operate in harsh environments.

The oil and gas industry accounted for the major share of the market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily owing to the growing focus of the severe duty motors manufacturers. However, water and wastewater industry is expected to gain some shares in the forthcoming years.

APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the severe duty motors market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the market will witness steady growth in APC during the next five years as well and this will attribute to factors such as rapid industrialization and the growth of the end-user industries in this region.

The global Severe Duty Motors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Severe Duty Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Severe Duty Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Toshiba

WEG

Mitsubishi

TECO-Westinghouse Motor

Nidec Motor Corporation

Xiangtan Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AC Severe Duty Motors

DC Severe Duty Motors

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

Water and Wastewater Industry

Metals and Mining Industry

Other

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Severe Duty Motors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580