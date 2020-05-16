Global Data Center UPS Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Data Center UPS Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Data Center UPS Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global data center UPS market report is segmented on the basis of UPS type, size of data center, application, end-use industry, and region/ country.

Data Center UPS: Overview

Data center Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) technology is a key component of running data servers and is becoming increasingly important for storing, managing and utilizing large volumes of data worldwide. Major players are investing on technology innovation, due to a huge potential in big data and analytics applications, emerging trends on the horizon and cost-cutting advantages.

Dynamics: Global Data Center UPS Market

Projected future and current rapid growth of the cloud computing market, virtualization, and widespread usage of virtual data are expected to have a positive impact on the global data center UPS market. UPS technology provides a reliable and safe access for various organizations to protect their data servers against power disruptions. Companies in the past, had faced loss of Millions due to damages caused by hurricane Sandy in North America and outages, hence, there is a recognized need to protect valuable data in all unpredictable circumstances. Additionally, rise of cloud computing, coupled with the emergence of various online companies is expected to result in higher adoption of mobile computing, inclining online commercial activities and availability of crucial medical and educational services, which have boosted demand and need for accessibility to better data storage facilities.

Segment Analysis: Global Data Center UPS Market

Analysis, by Size of Data Center:

The medium size segment is expected to record highest revenue share in the global market, due to higher adoption of medium sized data centers for applications in SMEs (small and medium enterprises), hospitals, educational institutes, hotels, among other commercial setups. The large size segment is projected to register significant growth rate over the 10-year period.

Analysis, by End-use Industry:

The banking, financial services and insurance segment and the entertainment and media segment are expected to record higher revenue shares as compared to other segments. The government end-use industry segment is projected to register considerably higher growth rate over the next 10 years in the global market, followed by the healthcare segment in terms of revenue growth rate.

Regional Analysis: Global Data Center UPS Market

North America market is expected to dominate in the global cloud computing market and subsequently occupy the largest revenue share in the global data center UPS market. Increasing adoption of cloud-based services by small, medium, and large scale enterprises as well as presence of well-established players such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com Inc. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register a significantly high growth rate over the 10-year period in the global data center UPS market, due to increasing adoption of cloud platform and other high-end technologies in various end-use industries such as BFSI, IT and Telecom, among others. The Latin America market is estimated to record moderately high revenue share in the global market owing to steadily inclining growth of the economy, and increasing number of manufacturing units of major international companies.

Key Developments in the Market:

ABB, a Swiss-Swedish multinational company, recently launched its new product Lithium-Ion battery systems for UPS. These newly launched systems with easily available and highly reliable Lithium-Ion batteries offer efficiency in operations of data center UPS installed in hospitals, and other medical centers, commercial offices, education centers, banks, hotels, and in industrial applications. In addition, the company, with help of Intel DCM (Data Center manager), launched ABB Ability which can aid in systematic data center management and automation.

Global Data Center UPS Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by UPS Type:

Standby

Line interactive

Double conversion on line

Other UPS Types

Segmentation by Size of Data Center:

Small data centers

Medium data centers

Large data centers

Segmentation by Application:

Cloud storage

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system

Data warehouse

File servers

Application servers

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Banking, Financial Services and insurance

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Entertainment and Media

Other End-User Verticals

