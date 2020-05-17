Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Knit Underwear and Nightwear market.

Knit underwear are items of clothing worn beneath outer clothes, usually in direct contact with the skin, although they may comprise more than a single layer. They serve to keep outer garments from being soiled or damaged by bodily excretions, to lessen the friction of outerwear against the skin, to shape the body, and to provide concealment or support for parts of it. Nightwear also called sleepwear, nightclothes, or nightdress is clothing designed to be worn while sleeping. The style of nightwear worn may vary with the seasons, with warmer styles being worn in colder conditions and vice versa. Some styles or materials are selected to be visually appealing or erotic in addition to their functional purposes.

The global Knit Underwear and Nightwear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Knit Underwear and Nightwear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Knit Underwear and Nightwear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Benetton Group

Bella Di Notte

Berkshire Hathaway

Fruit of the Loom

Cia Hering

Calvin Klein

Delta Galil Industries

Donna Karan

Everlast Worldwide

Gunze

Jockey

Joe Boxer

Maidenform Brands

Perry Ellis

Parisa AFR Apparel International

Berlei

The Bali Company

Stanfields

Triumph International

Tefron

Warnaco Group

Wacoal

Wacoal America

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Woman

Man

Children

Segment by Application

Online sale

Offline sale

