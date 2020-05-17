Global Terminal Automation in Oil and Gas Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Terminal Automation in Oil and Gas market.

Terminal automation is a system that eases the product handling at the terminal and enables integration of these operations with the business software. It is used to measure, control, automate, and report all the exchanges and transfers. It offers complete management from receipt of the product to inventory control to dispatch recording.

Growing need for liquefied natural gas, coupled with surplus oil and gas production in certain regions of the globe including North America has resulted in increasing focus on development of storage terminals across the globe. Accordingly, increase in investment towards development of oil and gas terminals is likely to be witnessed during forecast period. This, along with the existing demand-supply scenario is expected to boost revenue growth of the global oil and gas terminal automation market in the next 10 years. Growing emphasis on adoption of Wireless technology and Internet of Things (IoT) based terminal automation systems is anticipated to be witnessed during forecast period.

The global Terminal Automation in Oil and Gas market is valued at 820 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Terminal Automation in Oil and Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Terminal Automation in Oil and Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Emerson

Implico Group

Schneider Electric

Yokogawa

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Segment by Application

Gas Terminal

Oil Terminal

