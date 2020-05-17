Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Crop Protection Chemicals market.

Crop protection chemicals are used on all the crop types, the ones considered in the study are cereals & oilseeds and fruits & vegetables. The market for cereals & grains is the highest and is also projected to be the fastest-growing market. It is mainly due to a high demand for cereals & oilseeds by the growing population all over the world.

On the basis of origin of crop protection chemicals, the market is led by synthetic crop protections chemicals, but biopesticides is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to the rising demand for biopesticides by the farmers, as they are less toxic and environment friendly.

The global Crop Protection Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Crop Protection Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Crop Protection Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Syngenta AG

Bayer Cropscience AG

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others (which include acaricides, nematicides, rodenticides, disinfectants, fumigants, mineral oils, and other crop protection chemicals such as sulfur, petroleum oils, and sulfuric acid)

Segment by Application

Foliar spray

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Others (which include chemigation and fumigation)

