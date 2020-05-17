Global Deep Fryers Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Deep Fryers Market market.

Global Deep Fryers Market: Overview

Deep fryer is a kitchen appliance which is used to heat oil and immerse the food for frying. These fryers aids to cook fast food and make it crispy and it comes with a basket that caters to dip food in and out while frying.

Global Deep Fryers Market: Dynamics

Deep fryers are becoming essential parts of kitchens of food service industry as well as households, owing to increasing consumption of cross cultural fast food, which is one of the key factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market. These fryers come with various features such as an audible alarm to prevent over-cooking of food, ventilation systems in order to reduce the odor of the frying, oil filters that aids to increase the usable life of the oil, etc. These features are expected to fuel demand for commercial as well as household deep fryers over the forecast period. The rapid growth of the food service industry is another factor projected to augment growth of the global market. Increasing usage of the Internet has led to awareness regarding the availability of various deep fryers on websites which are expected propel growth of the e-commerce channel, which turns in growth of the global market. Expansion of the retail food outlets in developed as well as developing countries is another factor expected to fuel target market growth over the forecast period.

However, fragmentation of global market is comparatively high which is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle among young population has led to increased consumption of less-oil cooking food which another major factor expected to hinder growth of the global market.

Global Deep Fryers Market: Segment Analysis

Among capacity, the up-to 2L segment is expected to witness moderate growth, owing to increasing demand for deep fryers among small food service outlets and households.

Among sales channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to account a significant revenue share of the global market, owing to various discounts offered by sellers.

Among end-user, the household segment is projected to witness substantial growth, owing to its characteristics including convenient to use and aids to prepare hygienic fast food at home.

Global Deep Fryers Market: Regional Analysis

Increasing consumption of on-the-go food especially among the working population is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market in North America. In addition, high disposable income and spending it on premium goods or services is another factor expected to support growth of the regional market. North America market is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific market for deep fryers is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to the changing lifestyle of the urban population coupled with rising disposable income. Moreover, a growing number of fast food retail chains is another factor expected to drive growth of the global market in the region. The market in Europe is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Deep Fryers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Capacity:

Up-to 2L

2L-5L

5L-8L

8L-14L

Above 14L

Segmentation by End user:

Commercial

Household

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Distributors

Direct sales

E-commerce

