Global Dehydrated Food Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Dehydrated Food Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global dehydrated food market report has been segmented on the basis of type, product, and region.

Global Dehydrated Food Market: Overview

Dehydration is a method of food preservation in which water content as well as the moisture, is removed.

As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), dehydrated foods are those which have less than 2.5% water content. This slows down growth of spoilage microorganisms and preserves products for longer periods.

Global Dehydrated Food Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for food products with longer life expectancy and growing adoption of seasonal products across the globe are supporting growth of the dehydrated food market over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for ready-to-go food products, and increasing consumer awareness regarding improved shelf-life of the food products are other factors expected to increase demand for dehydrated food products. Moreover, manufacturers focus on preserving food products is fueling demand for dehydrated foods. Whereas, harmful effects of preservatives along with contamination of ingredients & raw materials may hamper growth of the target market.

The latest trend observed in the target market is people are opting gluten-free diets due to multiple health problems, which further promoting to adopt other healthier options like regular dried food products. Demand for organic nuts and dried fruit is increasing which is estimated to be an emerging trend in the global market. Organic dried fruits are nutritious, contain fibers, and free of preservatives or chemicals. The popularity of freeze-dried acai berries is growing day by day.

Global Dehydrated Food Market: Segment Analysis

All techniques such as drum-dried, freeze-dried, spray-dried, and vacuum-dried are used for reduction in the moisture content of food that prevents from spoilage-causing microorganisms and slows down enzymatic reactions.

Among the product type segments, the meat products expected to account for the largest market share, followed by dairy products.

Global Dehydrated Food Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to witnessed high revenue growth and is expected to dominate over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising demand for meat products with longer shelf life and the popularity of ready-to-eat foods in countries such as the US and Canada. The market in Europe is expected to register significant CAGR over the forecast period. In addition, the presence of producers of meat products, and various seasonal fruits and vegetables is expected to contribute to significant growth in the country. In July 2018, for instance, Nestle S.A. aims to ensure all its food products including dehydrated products ensures chicken welfare standards for poultry to meet the criteria expectations set out in the European Broiler Ask/Better Chicken Commitment. Moreover, the markets in regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to register considerable revenue growth in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Dehydrated Food Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Drum-Dried

Spray-Dried

Freeze-Dried

Vacuum-Dried

Segmentation by Product:

Dried Processed Food

Dried Fruits and Vegetables

Dried Dairy

Dried Meat and Seafood

