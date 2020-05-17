Global Denim Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Denim Market market.

The global denim market report has been segmented on the basis of fitting type, product type, sales channel, consumer group, and region.

Global Denim Market: Introduction

Denim is made up of sturdy cotton twill fabric, which is usually used to make jeans, and other accessories such as bags, shirts, jackets, etc. It has various characteristics such as durability, easy to drape and flexible in nature.

Global Denim Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for fashionable apparel among youth population is one of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, the availability of denim in casual wear coupled with a wide variety of colors and shades is another factor expected to fuel target market growth. Increasing awareness regarding ongoing fashion trends is one of the key factor estimated to propel growth of the global market. Growing number of apparel retail chains and availability of denim products over e-commerce are some of the factors anticipated to augment growth of the target market. Changing lifestyle coupled with increasing disposable income of young population is fueling demand for premium designer wear denim which turns in growth of the target market. Rising demand for denim accessories such as bags, shoes, etc. is another factor expected to propel growth of global market.

However, the existence of counterfeit products and availability of substitutes in target market are expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Global Denim Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of the fitting type, the slim fit segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share of the global market, owing to an increasing inclination of youngsters towards slim fit apparel.

On the basis of product type, top wear segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth, owing to increasing demand for denim jackets, shirts, etc.

On the basis of the sales channel, the online segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to one-stop and hassle-free experience coupled with discounts and offers on shopping offered to the consumers.

On the basis of the consumer group, women segment is estimated to witness robust growth, owing to quick adoption of fashion trends among woman population.

Global Denim Market: Regional Analysis

North America denim market is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate, owing to the shifting the focus of denim manufacturers to expand their product line. In addition, the increasing number of fashion conscious population is another factor expected to drive growth of the regional market. European denim market is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to the high disposable income of youth populace coupled with rising spending on fashionwear. Denim market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth, owing to growing number of middle-class population coupled with increasing disposable income. In addition, changing lifestyle and changing trends of fashion has led to an increase in demand for denim wear and accessories which turns in growth of the global market. An increasing number of apparel retail chains in emerging countries such as India and China are estimated to support growth of the target market in the region. Markets in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

Global Denim Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Fitting Type:

Loose Fit

Slim Fit

Others (Skinny and Regular)

Segmentation by Product Type:

Top wear

Bottom wear

Bags and accessories

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Offline

Specialty stores

Department stores

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Online

Segmentation by Consumer Group:

Women

Men

Kids

