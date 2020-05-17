Global Dental Lasers Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Lasers Market market.

Global Dental Lasers Market: Overview

Dental lasers are modern technology that are used to perform effective and precise dental procedures or operations. The various benefits of dental lasers treatments are less bleeding, less contamination, and less trauma. In addition, the several types of dental lasers products such as all tissue, dental welding laser, soft tissue, and many others are available in the market.

Global Dental Lasers Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for a minimal noninvasive treatment procedure and short procedure time dental treatments are major factors expected to drive growth of the target market. In addition, growing awareness among individuals about cosmetic dentistry, dental care, and rising oral hygiene concern are some of the factors projected to fuel growth of the global dental lasers market. Furthermore, the rising occurrence of gingivitis, periodontics, and caries among individuals and technological advancements in dental care products are other factors expected to drive growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing dental tourism in developing and developed countries and growing adoption of dental lasers across the globe are other factors expected to proliferate the growth of the global market. However, high cost associated with the several dental laser products are a major factor that may hamper growth of the global dental lasers market.

Growing advancement in the dental lasers products and rising number of product promotional activities through online channels and other media channels by major dental products manufacturers are some of the trend witnessed in target market currently.

Global Dental Lasers Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of soft tissue dental laser in hospitals and dental clinics across the globe due to various benefits associated with it such as less bleeding, improve patient comfort, ultra-powerful surgical solution, and others. This is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the soft tissue segment among the product type segments.

Among the end user, the dental clinic’s segment is projected to register the highest growth in the global dental lasers market, owing to high adoption of the advanced dental lasers products for various applications among dental clinics across the globe.

Global Dental Lasers Market: Region Analysis

The dental lasers market in the North America region is expected to dominates in terms of revenue followed by the market in Europe. This is primarily attributed to, high concern about oral health among individual as well as high technological advancement in dental care products and services in many countries in these regions. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the global market, owing to the high demand for cosmetic dentistry in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to the rising occurrence of dental disorders among individuals in the countries in the regions.

Global Dental Lasers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

All Tissue

Dental Welding Laser

Soft Tissue

Segmentation by Application:

Periodontics

Conservative Dentistry

Endodontic Treatment

Segmentation by End-user:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

