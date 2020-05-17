Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hibiscus Extract market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hibiscus Extract Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hibiscus Extract market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Hibiscus Extract Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Hibiscus Extract market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Hibiscus Extract market.”

Hibiscus is a flowering plant grown natively in warm temperate, sub-tropical and tropical regions across the globe. Hibiscus is well known for its medicinal properties and is of high importance in several countries such as South Korea, Malaysia, India, etc. Hibiscus extract is prepared from the flower and is available in liquid as well as powder form.

The extract is widely used for different purposes such as cosmetics and skin care products, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, etc. Hibiscus possess anti-oxidants, anthocyanin, and various other plant acids, which are healthy for humans. Hibiscus extract is known for lowering and regulating the cholesterol levels and blood pressure, curing the stomach ailments, etc. Anti-oxidants present in the extract also accounts for reducing the chances of cancer and also helps in curing it. Owing to the health benefits and increasing health consciousness among individuals is expected to fuel the growth of hibiscus extract market.

The global Hibiscus Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hibiscus Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hibiscus Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

bio Actives

MB-Holding (Martin Bauer Group)

Ransom Naturals

Wild Hibiscus Flower

Inovia International

Parchem

Nexira

Anklam Extrakt

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder

Liquid

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food and beverages

Cosmetics and skin care

Dietary supplements

Other

