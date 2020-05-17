Global Dermal Fillers Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dermal Fillers Market market.

Global Dermal Fillers Market: Overview

Dermal fillers can be characterized as delicate tissue fillers infused into the skin for the reclamation or restoration of smoother facial aesthetics and wrinkles reduction and indications of aging. Dermal fillers are viewed as a perfect solution for loosening cheeks and lips, increased facial lines, and can upgrade ones facial contours.

Global Dermal Fillers Market: Dynamics

Rising obsession for physical appearance, increasing disposable income and developing awareness related to good looks and facial beauty are some factors expected to drive the global dermal fillers market growth over the estimated time period. Consumers preference shifts from obtrusive to non-intrusive surgeries is also expected to feed the target product demand.

The rising geriatric populace will go about as high effect rendering factor for industry extension. An increasing number of older individuals experiencing dermal filler treatment to reestablish lost volume and uplift drooping skin is another factor projected to grow the global market over the forecast period. Hyaluronic acid treatment is the most basic treatment performed on old people, as with rising age there is a loss of hyaluronic acid that results in wrinkling and dehydration of the skin.

On the other hand, difficulties and complications, includes, diseases and biofilm arrangement related to dermal filler can hamper the global market growth up to a certain degree over the upcoming years.

Global Dermal Fillers Market: Segment Analysis

Based on product type segment, the biodegradable section has captured the highest revenue share in 2017. In addition, the segment is foreseen to grow at the highest rate of growth during the forecast period.

Among the material segment, the hyaluronic corrosive segment is estimated to dominate the global market and grow at a significant CAGR in the next 10 years of the period.

Based on application segment, the facial line remedy segment is projected to capture the largest revenue share at the end of the year 2028, and estimated to grow at a moderate growth rate during the estimated time interval.

Global Dermal Fillers Market: Regional Analysis

North America market was a dominant regional market in 2018 and is forecasted to remain its dominance over the forecasted period. Expansions and developments of the market in the region are estimated to be contributed significantly by the US market. Additionally, North America market held the biggest revenue share in the global dermal fillers market pursued by Europe and Asia Pacific market. This is owing to the high event of skin problems among the population, the rising number of patients for dermatology, and extending application in skin inflammation scar medications. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the powerful extension of the target market in Japan and India. The emerging economies in APAC and MEA regions hold potential for the target market growth, attributable to its accurate and quick outcomes with no risk on skin.

Global Dermal Fillers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Non-Biodegradable

Biodegradable

Segmentation by Material:

Calcium Hydroxyapatite Based Dermal Fillers

Collagen-Based Dermal Fillers

Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers

Poly-L-Lactic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers

Polymethylmethacrylate Based Dermal Fillers

Segmentation by Application:

Facial Line Correction

Lip Enhancement

Scar Treatment

Others (Wrinkles and Sagging Skin)

Segmentation by End User:

Ambulatory Dermatology Clinics

Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others (Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies)

