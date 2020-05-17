Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Egg White Protein Powder market.

Global Egg White Protein Powder Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The egg white is responsible for 60% of the total weight of an egg. It is rich in functionally important proteins, such as ovalbumin, ovotransferrin, ovomucoid, ovomucin and lysozyme. Ovalbumin is responsible for more than 50% of the egg white protein share by weight. This protein, when separated from the egg white, can be used in the food and pharmaceutical industry. Ovotransferrin, which is the second most abundant protein in egg white, is used as a metal transporter, anticancer agent and antimicrobial agent whereas lysozyme is used as a food preservative. Ovalbumin, which is the most abundant protein, is used as a nutritional supplement by sports enthusiasts. Egg white has excellent heat stability and thus, can be used in various food products which require high heat sterilization.

Egg white protein powder is still in its research phase and there are very few companies that offer this product. The egg white protein powder has also been commercialized as egg albumin hydro lysate and hydrolyzed egg white.

The global Egg White Protein Powder market is valued at 9 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 78 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Egg White Protein Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Egg White Protein Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck

HiMedia Laboratories

Kewpie Corporation

Aqua Lab Technologies

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid

Powder

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Biotechnology

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement

