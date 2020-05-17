Global DevOps Tool Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the DevOps Tool Market market.

Global DevOps Tool Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global DevOps tool market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, deployment mode, enterprise size, application, and region.

Global DevOps Tool Market: Overview

DevOps tools or solutions are used to identify inefficiencies faced during software development lifecycle. It helps to enhance collaborations between development, operations, and quality assurance teams to simplify integration, testing, and delivery of software. The tool automates software development and testing lifecycle by standardizing and automating the movement and deployment of code across various organizations.

Global DevOps Tool Market: Dynamics

Increasing preference towards digitization of enterprises in order to automate business processes, rising adoption of agile frameworks and cloud technologies, and increasing need for better collaboration between IT team to improve operational efficiency are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising investments in IT concepts such as cloud technologies, IoT, mobility, and BYOD across various industries is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing adoption of automated software solutions and cost benefits of automating software development processes across various industries are some other factors expected to boost growth of the target market.

Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development for the development of innovative product by key players operating in the target market is another factor expected to support growth of the global market to a certain extent.

However, lack of skilled professionals and standardized DevOps tools or solutions are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the target market focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions or partnerships with smaller firms in order to enhance their product portfolios. In addition, increasing investments in innovation labs and centers of excellence, and collaboration with various research institutes by various service providers are expected to create lucrative opportunities for global market over the forecast period.

Global DevOps Tool Market: Segment Analysis

Among the deployment mode segments, the cloud-based segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to its features such as cost-effectiveness, scalability, agility, and flexibility to enterprises and increasing penetration of mobile technologies.

Among the enterprise size segments, the large enterprise segment is expected to register significant market share over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the IT followed by BFSI application segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period, owing to increasing online and mobile transactions, rising consumer demand for better solutions and services.

Global DevOps Tool Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate in the global DevOps tool market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of digital services, advanced cloud infrastructure, and presence of major technology players in various countries in these regions.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to improving infrastructure and rising penetration of smartphones, smart devices, and digital services among developing countries such Japan, China, India, etc.

Global DevOps Tool Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

Segmentation by deployment mode:

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation by enterprise size:

SME

Large Enterprise

Segmentation by application:

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Others (Education, Government and Public Sector)

