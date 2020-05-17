Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the DevSecOps Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on DevSecOps Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the DevSecOps Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global DevSecOps Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global DevSecOps Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global DevSecOps market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global DevSecOps Market: Overview

DevOps is a set of software development practices that automates processes between software development and information technology operations. This automation shortens the systems development life cycle while deploying updates, features, and patches/fixes frequently. Whereas the DevSecOps is integration of security practices within the DevOps. DevSecOps responsd to the bottleneck effect of traditional security models on recent delivery pipeline. This is achieved by bridging gap between legacy IT systems and security. This bridge ensures fast and safe delivery of code throughout the software infrastructure. In addition, DevSecOps, fulfills two opposing goals ˜speed of delivery and ˜secure code that are merged into one streamlined of operations/process.

Global DevSecOps Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for DevSecOps which provides highly secure application delivery processes by small and medium scale enterprises across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the market owing to its ability to provide high speed and agility in development of delivery cycle of a software.

Growing focus on security and compliance of a software application development environment by various IT organizations is another factor expected to support growth of the target market.

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of DevSecOps primarily the automation process among multiple enterprises is a factor expected to fuel growth of the potential market in the near future. This automation reduces the manual configuration security consoles work of security framework architecture.

In addition, resistance and reluctance to adopt emerging tools and technologies before proofing methods is a challenging factor that would restraint growth of the potential market in the coming few years.

Global DevSecOps Market: Segment Analysis

The segment deployment type is further classified into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is projected to register highest CAGR due to its ability to enhance the organizations infrastructure by offering scalability and improved business performance. Moreover, the on-premises segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue as it eliminates third-party involvement and has direct access to traditional business-critical data.

Among the industry vertical segments, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment currently accounts for significant revenue share due to the fact that these solutions provide reliable deployment and enhanced security of overall applications.

Global DevSecOps Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in terms of revenue in the global market. Thus is primarily attributed to robust IT infrastructure and increasing adoption of these solutions across various medium and large enterprises in countries in the region.

Whereas the market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR in the global market. The Asia Pacific DevSecOps market is primarily attributed to increasing advancements and adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and many others across various industry vertical in this region.

Global DevSecOps Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Telecommunications and IT

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense, and Education)

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global DevSecOps Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580