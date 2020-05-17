Global Nacelle-Mounted Systems for Wind Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nacelle-Mounted Systems for Wind market.

A nacelle-mounted light detection and ranging (LIDAR) system is a remote-sensing device that is used in the wind industry for measuring the wind curve measurements. It is considered as a potential alternative for the met mast, a tool used for reducing the uncertainties in the annual energy production (AEP), which reduces the operational and maintenance costs and helps in the optimization of the turbine performance.

Generating electricity from wind is highly dependent on meteorological conditions unlike the conventional power generation from fossil fuels. Factors such as technological advances and developments in the blade designs are responsible for the increasing wind turbine output and capacity. It has been observed that by doubling the rotor size or diameter, the power output increases fourfold. The need to increase renewable powergeneration is leading to the increasing adoption of wind towers and turbines which in turn will trigger the growth of the nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry.

The global Nacelle-Mounted Systems for Wind market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nacelle-Mounted Systems for Wind volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nacelle-Mounted Systems for Wind market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

John Wood Group

Leosphere

Mitsubishi Electric

Windar Photonics

ZephIR Lidar

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Offshore

Onshore

Segment by Application

Military

Commerical

Government

