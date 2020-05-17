Global Fed Microbial Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fed Microbial market.

Direct fed microbials also called probiotics are typically animal feed additives containing good live micro-organisms that help boost the gut environment in animals and also provide immunity besides boosting the appetite of animals.

Direct-fed microbials are gaining importance as they play a vital role in improving feed digestibility, cost reduction, nutrient absorption, and better performance.

Europe is expected to remain the dominant market with a high value share throughout the forecast period. While United States is the most mature regional market for fed microbial

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit relatively high growth in the global fed microbial market during the forecast period.

The global Fed Microbial market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fed Microbial volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fed Microbial market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Biovet S.A.

Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private

Synbio Tech

Performance Probiotics

Biocamp

Sci-Tech Premixes

Golden link

Tangerine

Archer Daniels Midland

DuPont

DSM

Novozymes

Lallemand

A/B Technologies

Diamond Mills

Asahi Calpis Wellness

ProbioFerm

American Biosystems

Fertrell

Hiland Naturals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Form

Powders

Liquids / Gels

Tablets

By Type

Bacteria

Yeast

Segment by Application

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Others (Equine & Pets)

