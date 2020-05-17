Global Solid-State Laser Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Solid-State Laser market.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Solid-State Laser market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Solid-State Laser market.”

Solid-state lasers contain the active laser medium, which is a solid that contains glasses or crystals pumped with rare earth elements. Solid-state lasers are preferred over other lasers such as excimer lasers because they are more reliable, efficient, robust, and easier to operate. They are used for cutting and welding in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and telecommunication. Their superior performance, compact size, high output power, and durability have led to increased demand for solid-state lasers across several industries.

The APAC region to account for more than 40% of the total market share by 2025. The presence of several large manufacturing plants in this region is expected to account for this regions high market share during the forecast period.

The global Solid-State Laser market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solid-State Laser volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solid-State Laser market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CrystaLaser

M.Nishioka

AMS Technologies AG

Jenoptik

Photonic Solutions

Coherent

CNI

Vescent Photonics

Lumenis

Guoke Laser

Huaray Laser

Deloss

InnoLas

Zolix

Northrop Grumman

Rofin Baasel

Meiman Laser

Ranley Tech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Continuous Wave Solid-State Laser

Pulsed Solid State Laser

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Other

