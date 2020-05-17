Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market market.

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Overview

Diesel exhaust fluid is also known as AdBlue, which is an odorless, colorless, and non-flammable mixture of deionized water and urea which is of 67.5% and 32.5%, respectively. It is a fluid that is used as consumable in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for the treatment of harmful gas emissions from diesel engines.

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Dynamics

Stringent nitrogen oxides (NOx) emission regulations and advancement in SCR technology including implementation of catalytic converter are some major factor expected to boost demand for diesel exhaust fluid and drives growth of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, adoption of hybrid selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) and SCR technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions coming out of vehicles is positively influencing demand for the target product.

Latest trend observed in the target market is to reduce emission of harmful chemicals such as Cox, NOx, unburnt particles, and other machineries, various government and authority bodies are focusing to enforce laws and regulations to control the flow of such harmful chemicals. In 2010, Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) implements NOx emissions act across the globe.

However, changing preference regarding non-fossil fuel engines such as hybrid vehicles and electric cars are projected to hinder growth of the market.

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Segment Analysis

Among the storage solution segments, the bulk storage tanks are expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period.

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger vehicles segment is projected to grow at faster pace. According to document published by European Automobile Manufacturers Association in 2017, sales of passenger cars in Europe grew by 5.9% as compared to 2016.

Among the end markets, the OEM segment is expected to lead the global diesel exhaust fluid market and expected to register significant share over the forecast period.

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, Europe is expected to dominate the global market, owing to strict environmental norms and government mandating to use diesel exhaust fluid in diesel powered vehicles in many European countries.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the accounted for major revenue share in the global market followed by markets in North America. Stringent emission rules and regulations including BS 4 and China 5, which is implemented in India and China respectively, are expected increase penetration of SCR in vehicles. Moreover, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, changing consumer lifestyles, and expanding economies are anticipated to fuel the market in countries in the region.

North America accounts for substantial share in the target market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its growth rate over the forecast period. The US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has set criteria for the minimal fluid interval of 4,000 miles in order to reduce the nitrogen oxide emission.

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Storage Solution:

Bulk Storage Tanks

Portable Containers

Dispensers

Others (Drums and Bottles)

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation by End markets:

OEM

Aftermarket

