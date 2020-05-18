Global Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICD) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICD) market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICD) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICD) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICD) market.”

An implantable cardioverter defibrillator is a device that monitors a persons heart rate post its implantation in patients with heart failure. The device continuously monitors your heartbeat and sends electrical pulses to repair a normal heart rhythm when necessary. Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) or automated implantable cardioverter defibrillators can save patients from arrhythmias by regulating the irregular heartbeats. The device is used in treating sudden cardiac arrest caused due to cardiac arrhythmias, particularly ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia.

The global Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICD) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ZOLL Medical Corporation (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Medtronic Plc

PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

Sorin Group

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDS)

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (T-ICDs)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D)

Segment by Application

ASCs

Hospital

Clinic

